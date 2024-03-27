WWE makes major move after Ridge Holland announces retirement

The latest edition of WWE NXT packed a massive surprise for fans as Ridge Holland appeared to make a massive announcement, as he announced his retirement. Following this shocking turn of events, the company was quick to act and made a major move. The star's profile was soon removed from the active roster page.

Holland had moved to the developmental brand to find himself again and work on becoming a better performer. However, the move turned out to be quite costly for some superstars who suffered at the hands of the British wrestler.

Ridge Holland came out on the latest edition of NXT to announce that he would be stepping away from the ring indefinitely. In doing so, he effectively retired from in-ring competition. WWE reacted to the same and moved him to the alumni section of their superstars page.

A screenshot of the WWE Superstars Alumni section shows Ridge Holland as an alumni.

The former Brawling Brutes member can be seen alongside former superstars Riddick Moss, Rick Boogs, Rip Fowler, and others on the Alumni section of WWE.com.

While Holland's announcement has surprised many, the angle seems to be nothing but a work. Fans could see him return to the ring again after redefining his character and going on a path of destruction to get to the top of the brand.

Recent reports state Ridge Holland's WWE retirement is a work

The massive announcement by Ridge Holland on NXT turned out to be one of the biggest news stories from Tuesday night's show. Many fans took to Twitter to show their love for the superstar, with many being heartbroken by his decision.

Soon after Ridge made the big announcement, Corey Brennan, of Fightful, gave an update on the situation. Corey noted that the decision had been made as part of a storyline, and Ridge was fine with working on it.

“The cliffnotes of it are, Ridge is not going anywhere. It’s storyline. It’s all part of the larger story that they’ve been telling for weeks, if not months now, with Ridge in (WWE) NXT. They’ve been building this storyline up for quite a while."

Brennan noted that there had been zero pushback to the storyline within NXT, and Ridge Holland had been a major supporter of it. This could lead to something interesting for the English Superstar in the coming months.

Ridge competed against Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship not too long ago, and injured the champion in storyline. Later, he took down all three members of Gallus. His latest victim was the returning Shawn Spears, who suffered his wrath on last week's episode of WWE NXT.

