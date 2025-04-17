WWE makes major Stephanie McMahon announcement ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE has made a major announcement about Stephanie McMahon. The Stamford-based promotion and Fanatics have collaborated to launch a new podcast, "What's Your Story?" with McMahon as the host.

Ad

Stephanie McMahon has done it all in the wrestling business over the years. She has garnered the respect of the WWE Universe and her peers over the past two decades.

A new WWE presser revealed that Stephanie McMahon will host a new podcast called "What's Your Story?" The first episode of the show will feature a huge name: UFC President Dana White. Check out an excerpt from the presser below:

"On "What’s Your Story?”, Steph, alongside her co-host and best friend Elyse, will sit down with some of the most influential figures in sports, business and entertainment to uncover their personal stories of hardship and success. Along the way, Steph will share never-before-heard stories about her own journey, professional career, growing up in the WWE and more. New episodes will be available across all audio platforms and WWE’s YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 108 million subscribers." [H/T WWE]

Ad

Trending

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

What did Stephanie McMahon say about her new podcast?

McMahon seems beyond excited about the launch of her new podcast, "What's Your Story?" Check out what she said about it:

“'Stephanie’s Places’ on ESPN+ inspired me to help tell the stories that shape who we are as people,” said McMahon. “This podcast is the perfect medium to do just that, in a very informal environment, where we can all just be ourselves.”

Ad

Stephanie has been having a lot of fun with her "Stephanie's Places" podcast so far. Many fans are anxiously waiting to watch her conversation with White on her new podcast. It would be quite interesting to hear White's views on WWE and several of the promotion's top stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More