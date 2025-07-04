WWE makes major Tiffany Stratton announcement ahead of SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton will be on SmackDown this week and is set for a big promo ahead of the all-women Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13. The company has officially announced on its website that the current WWE Women's Champion will cut a promo on the latest edition of the blue brand's show to choose her opponent for the Atlanta PLE.

The Blonde Bombshell is coming off a successful title defense against her former friend and current rival, Nia Jax, in a Last Woman Standing Match and has her sights set on the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, who will challenge for her title at SummerSlam in early August.

Meanwhile, The Buff Barbie has also set her sights on Ms. Money in the Bank Naomi, who attempted to cash in her contract last week but came up short.

''After successfully defending her title against Nia Jax, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will choose her challenger for the historic WWE Evolution Premium Live Event,'' the statement read.

WWE legend sends advice to Tiffany Stratton amid her title run

Mark Henry had nothing but great words to say about Tiffany Stratton's reign as WWE Women's Champion during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio.

The WWE legend also sent her some advice on what she needs to do to make her title run memorable and stay relevant even if she drops the championship at some point down the road.

"Tiffany is not having moments where she wins and loses by exciting things happening. Things that further along her greatness and her abilities, and that's gotta change, otherwise she's going to be one of those characters that become forgotten," Henry said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Stratton dethroned Nia Jax on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown, where she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her former ally. Her title reign stands at 182 days at the moment.

