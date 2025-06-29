WWE makes massive botch with major Cody Rhodes headline following Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is officially in the books. The premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, featured a title change, the crowning of a new King and Queen of the Ring, and several surprises to cap the event. However, the promotion botched a major headline regarding Cody Rhodes after his huge victory.

The American Nightmare went one-on-one against his mentor and friend Randy Orton in the King of the Ring Tournament final. The hard-hitting contest saw both superstars exchange multiple finishers and near-falls, with The Apex Predator seemingly hurting his back early on. Rhodes targeted his opponent's back throughout the match, showing signs of a ruthless heel. In the end, the former Intercontinental Champion capitalized on a turnbuckle exposed by Orton earlier in the bout, followed by a final Cross Rhodes to become the 2025 KOTR. This win has landed Cody Rhodes a shot at the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam.

Trending

Later, at the Night of Champions Post-Show, World Wrestling Entertainment made a blunder while presenting a headline on the screen regarding The American Nightmare. The company wrote "superstart" instead of "superstar" in the headline.

"CODY RHODES IS THE 7TH WWE SUPERSTART TO WIN BOTH THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND THE KING OF THE RING TOURNAMENT."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see Cody Rhodes challenge the very man who dethroned him at WrestleMania 41, John Cena, for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!