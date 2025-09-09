  • home icon
WWE makes massive Bron Breakker mistake; chooses not to fix following RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 09, 2025 17:12 GMT
This is a shocking error (image via WWE)
This is a shocking error (image via WWE.com)

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were involved in the main event last night on WWE RAW, after it was announced that the duo would face off against The Usos at Wrestlepalooza in less than two weeks.

WWE made the announcement last night on RAW, but when the social media team was tasked with sharing the news online, they decided to give Bron Breakker a new name.

Interestingly, WWE often makes mistakes on social media, sending out a lot of posts quickly, but then deletes or edits the update. It has been more than 14 hours since the official graphic of The Usos vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was shared, and the company has opted to leave Breakker as Brakker.

It's unclear whether they've overlooked their mistake or have chosen not to correct it, but Reed has shared this post to comment on The Usos, and even he hasn't noticed that his tag team partner's name is spelled wrong.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have become an established tag team

It has been an interesting few months for Bron and Bronson Reed since the two men were not even on the same page back at WrestleMania. Reed was sidelined following an injury, and Breakker was the one who united with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on the RAW after 'Mania.

Reed joined the group a few weeks later, and it appears that they have been able to bond over their dislike of The Bloodline, while Seth Rollins attempts to finally solve his issues with CM Punk.

Despite only being together for a few months, the duo has become an established team and one of the most formidable on RAW, but they have a tough task in Indianapolis against The Usos, who have a storied history as a team.

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

