WWE makes massive Bron Breakker mistake; chooses not to fix following RAW

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were involved in the main event last night on WWE RAW, after it was announced that the duo would face off against The Usos at Wrestlepalooza in less than two weeks.WWE made the announcement last night on RAW, but when the social media team was tasked with sharing the news online, they decided to give Bron Breakker a new name.Interestingly, WWE often makes mistakes on social media, sending out a lot of posts quickly, but then deletes or edits the update. It has been more than 14 hours since the official graphic of The Usos vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed was shared, and the company has opted to leave Breakker as Brakker.It's unclear whether they've overlooked their mistake or have chosen not to correct it, but Reed has shared this post to comment on The Usos, and even he hasn't noticed that his tag team partner's name is spelled wrong.Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have become an established tag teamIt has been an interesting few months for Bron and Bronson Reed since the two men were not even on the same page back at WrestleMania. Reed was sidelined following an injury, and Breakker was the one who united with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins on the RAW after 'Mania.Reed joined the group a few weeks later, and it appears that they have been able to bond over their dislike of The Bloodline, while Seth Rollins attempts to finally solve his issues with CM Punk.Despite only being together for a few months, the duo has become an established team and one of the most formidable on RAW, but they have a tough task in Indianapolis against The Usos, who have a storied history as a team.