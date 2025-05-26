WWE makes massive change to Wyatt Sicks member following SmackDown return

The Wyatt Sicks finally made their return on WWE SmackDown and were able to take out the whole tag team division while also celebrating Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday.
While many fans were occupied by the theatrics of the return and excited that the group was finally back, many may have missed the fact that WWE had made a major change to Nikki Cross's character.
Ahead of The Wyatt Sicks' hiatus back in December, Cross was seen as Sister Abigail and would wear a mask to the ring. Now, it seems that she has opted to paint her face rather than wear the white mask that she has become known for.
The images on Instagram shared by Cross show that she appeared for the first time without the face mask, which could mean that she will be wrestling much more during this run.
Nikki Cross was there to take out Candice LeRae, someone she already has a lot of history with. LeRae joined Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa this past week on SmackDown and appears as though she will have a large role in the return of The Wyatt Sicks.
What does the future hold for The Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown?
Nikki Cross may be wrestling much more now that Candice LeRae has been added to the fray, but it seems that the rumored alliance with Alexa Bliss may not be happening.
Bliss has her own thing, and while she continues to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt by using his pinstripes in her attire and his name on her coat, it seems that she is being pushed to the top of the women's division rather than aligning with the tribute group.
It will be interesting to see if there are any interactions between them, but for now, they look to be heading towards the Tag Team Championship.