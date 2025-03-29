WWE makes a massive Jacob Fatu announcement after his unprovoked attack on SmackDown

WWE has made a major announcement about Jacob Fatu after his unhinged actions on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf is set to compete in a stipulation match next week.

Jacob Fatu has been presented as an unstoppable force since making his WWE debut last June. However, he failed to earn the opportunity to challenge for the United States Championship as Solo Sikoa accidentally cost him a chance to beat Braun Strowman in the number one contender's match. The Monster of All Monsters won the match via DQ and challenged LA Knight for the title on SmackDown last night. However, The Samoan Werewolf attacked both men during the match, which led to the bout ending in a No Contest.

This was not the first time the real-life Bloodline member attacked Braun Strowman, as the two powerhouses have been at odds for the last several weeks. They will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week on SmackDown, as WWE has announced a Last Man Standing match between the two.

WWE veteran is unhappy with Jacob Fatu's current storyline progression

Jacob Fatu made his debut in WWE as Solo Sikoa's Enforcer. However, there has been tension between the two ever since Solo lost the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns.

The dissension has continued to rise every week, with many expecting the Samoan Werewolf to attack his younger brother. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not impressed with the storyline, noting that it has not progressed at all since it started, and we have been seeing the same segments every week.

"Again, man, that video we saw tonight, how many times have we seen it already? People gotta understand that when you’re writing a story, it’s gotta keep escalating. They do this [move in the same line] for months and months and months. We saw that promo with Solo and Fatu, we’ve seen it four times before. The same exact promo."

Jacob Fatu has been chasing the United States Championship over the last few weeks. He could challenge for the title at WrestleMania 41. However, there is also a possibility of him facing Solo Sikoa at the Showcase of Immortals.

