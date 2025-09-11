  • home icon
WWE makes massive Judgment Day announcement for Worlds Collide; Roxanne Perez reacts

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 11, 2025 09:27 GMT
The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE [Image credits: Finn Balor's Instagram handle]

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently took to social media to react to a major announcement related to The Judgment Day. The Prodigy and another member of the fearsome group are set to feature at AAA Worlds Collide.

Since Liv Morgan got injured and went on hiatus, Roxanne Perez has taken her place in The Judgment Day. Perez also formed a team with Raquel Rodriguez and was recognized as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, which was Morgan's title before her unfortunate injury. The Prodigy has also been trying to woo Liv's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced that Roxanne Perez and her Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor, would be in action against Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in a Mixed Tag Team Match at AAA Worlds Collide on September 12, 2025. Following this major announcement, Perez took to her X/Twitter to upload the official poster of her match, hyping up the event.

Check out her post below.

Roxanne Perez says WWE's call for her tryout was "perfect timing"

During a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Roxanne Perez revealed that she had received a call from William Regal for her WWE tryout when she was wrestling in Ring of Honor. Perez added that it was perfect timing, as it was the last taping of Ring of Honor, and she had always dreamt of becoming a WWE Superstar.

"I remember the very last taping of Ring of Honor. We were all sitting in one of the rooms watching the monitor, and I got a random call. And I answer it, and I just hear, ‘Is this Rok?’ And I was like, 'I’m sorry.' He’s like, ‘Is this Rok? This is William Regal with the WWE.’ And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, sure, this is Rok.' And he’s like, ‘You know, we’ve seen a lot of your work, and we would love to have you down here for a tryout.’ And that was crazy. I literally just started crying immediately, because I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call that I’ve always dreamt of, and it’s on the last taping of Ring of Honor.' Who would have thought, you know, it was perfect timing," she said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top when Roxanne Perez & Finn Balor take on Lola Vice & Mr. Iguana at AAA Worlds Collide.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
