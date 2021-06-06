WWE makes a massive SummerSlam 2021 announcement; Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, and more react

WWE has announced that SummerSlam 2021 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21.

BREAKING NEWS: @SummerSlam will take place from @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking the first time the annual event has been held at an @NFL stadium! https://t.co/oqSsBKtSMV pic.twitter.com/ZyNSKDkG3a — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021

Rumors of SummerSlam heading to Sin City have been circulating on the internet for the past few weeks, courtesy of WrestleVotes, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, and The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian.

WWE's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view will be one of the first sporting events to be held in front of a capacity crowd. WWE issued the following statement, in which the company expressed its enthusiasm about having SummerSlam at an NFL stadium for the first time in its history:

WWE President Nick Khan commented on the big development and mentioned the promotion's goal to boost Las Vegas' foot traffic.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports-entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses," said Nick Khan, WWE President, Chief Revenue Officer and Las Vegas native.

The reactions to WWE's SummerSlam announcement

As expected, Several established WWE Superstars reacted to the company's massive announcement. Bray Wyatt, who has been away from WWE TV for undisclosed reasons, responded to the news with a great GIF.

Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Nia Jax, Angelo Dawkins, The Miz, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross and a few others also tweeted out following WWE's SummerSlam revelation. We've compiled all the reactions below:

SummerSlam is shaping up to be WWE's biggest event of the year, with reports suggesting the company could be planning to feature some marquee names and matches.

