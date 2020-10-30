WWE makes minor change ahead of Survivor Series 2020

WWE has confirmed that the Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view will have a two-hour Kickoff Show.

In recent years, WWE’s main four pay-per-views – Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series – have had two-hour pre-show broadcasts. However, the Kickoff Shows for this year’s WrestleMania and SummerSlam only ran for one hour.

The Undertaker debuted in WWE at Survivor Series 1990

Survivor Series 2020 will celebrate 30 years of The Undertaker in WWE. As WWE's advertisement above shows, this will be the first pay-per-view since Royal Rumble 2020 to have a two-hour build-up.

“On Sunday Nov. 22, Survivor Series will stream live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network, with a special Survivor Series Kickoff Show beginning at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE.com, the award-winning WWE Network, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.”

WWE Survivor Series 2020 matches

Although Survivor Series 2019 also included NXT, it appears that the Black and Gold brand will not be involved at Survivor Series 2020.

WWE announced on the October 26 episode of RAW that Champion vs. Champion matches will take place this year between RAW and SmackDown Superstars.

Unless any title changes occur between now and November 22, the following matches will take place:

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Two five-on-five elimination tag team matches have also been announced for Survivor Series.

AJ Styles, Keith Lee, and Sheamus have been confirmed as three of the participants on RAW’s Survivor Series men’s team. The Red brand’s women’s team will be represented by Dana Brooke, Lana, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler.

Team SmackDown’s Survivor Series participants have not been revealed yet.