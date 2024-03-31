WWE makes official announcement for Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania match this year

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is set to compete once again at WrestleMania this year.

The legendary luchador will team up with Dragon Lee to face Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match. The plans for this encounter were set in motion on SmackDown this past Friday when the Latino World Order confronted Legado Del Fantasma. Rey called out the villainous faction and challenged his son, Dominik, and Santos to a tag team match. The Master of the 619 later revealed that his partner would be Lee.

This week on SmackDown LowDown, WWE made the match official. The Stamford-based company added the match to the WrestleMania XL card, ensuring that Rey will have the opportunity to teach his son a lesson for the second year in a row. Lee and Dominik also have some animosity between them since the former ended the latter's NXT North American Championship reign last year.

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Rey battled and defeated The Judgment Day member in a one-on-one match.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio spoke about adding Dragon Lee to the Latino World Order

After the tag team match was announced, WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Rey Mysterio and the rest of the Latino World Order to get their opinions. Rey said that it was a difficult decision to find a partner for him. However, The Master of the 619 was confident of Dragon Lee's abilities and was excited to have the 28-year-old star join their faction.

"This is a very exciting moment for the group, for the LWO. It was a very hard decision for me to make on who would be my partner but everything just kinda comes out on the fly. The moment was hot and I know he really wanted to be a part of this group. Latinos forever," Rey Mysterio said.

Lee was also grateful to Rey Mysterio for believing in him. He vowed to impress his stablemates when he stepped into battle with his childhood hero against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL.

