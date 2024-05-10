WWE makes Rhea Ripley announcement during injury hiatus

WWE made an announcement today regarding Rhea Ripley. The former Women's World Champion was forced to relinquish her title last month.

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch in the opening match of WWE WrestleMania XL last month at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, it wound up being The Eradicator's final title defense as Women's World Champion. The Judgment Day member suffered an injury during a backstage attack by Liv Morgan, and her title reign came to an end after 380 days.

The promotion announced that Rhea Ripley and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be at Fanatics Fest in New York City this year on August 18th. Rhodes and Ripley will be a part of a live panel discussion and will be available for autographs as well at the event.

"Meet Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes and @RheaRipley_WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC! Both Superstars will be signing autographs, taking photos, and making a live panel appearance on Sunday, August 18th," the promotion shared today on X.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo claims WWE needs to figure out a way to have Rhea Ripley appear on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not happy with Rhea Ripley not appearing on RAW following her injury and suggested that the company find a way to get her on the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the wrestling legend criticized the promotion for not having Ripley on the show. Russo noted that during the Attitude Era, injured wrestlers still appeared on television if they were huge stars.

"Bro, back in the Attitude Era, if somebody got hurt, they were still on the show. They just wouldn't wrestle. We did that all the time. If Austin would get hurt or The Rock, I would say, 'Okay, they're gonna be on the show, we'll write them on the show. They're just not gonna wrestle.' Rhea Ripley is a huge star. Why can't they write for her without having her wrestle? I don't understand this... Why isn't she on the show now? She's got her arm in a sling, she can't get on an airplane?" he said. [From 26:24 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Wrestling fans are concerned that Liv Morgan is trying to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley during her hiatus from the company. Only time will tell when Ripley will be able to return to action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback