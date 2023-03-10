WWE makes surprising choice for best celebrity appearance at WrestleMania

Since WWE's first WrestleMania event back in 1985, the company has brought in several celebrities for their biggest show of the year.

From Mr. T, Mike Tyson, and Floyd Mayweather to more recent names such as Bad Bunny and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, the list goes on. Some of the more random appearances included Kim Kardashian, Colin Jost, and Michael Che, to name a few.

When you think of the best celebrity appearances at WrestleMania over the years, it's safe to assume The Big Show's defeat at the hands of Floyd Mayweather is making it to the top of the list. Mr. T and Hulk Hogan going over Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper in the main event of the first edition also hold historical significance.

Mike Tyson became the catalyst for the company's shift to the Attitude Era back in 1998 when he enforced the WWF Championship main event contest between Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

However, WWE has put Bad Bunny's tag team match at WrestleMania 37 as number one on their list of best celebrity appearances. The Puerto Rican rapper, alongside Damian Priest, picked up a victory over The Miz and John Morrison at the event.

The bout was a fairly decent one, with Bad Bunny putting on an impressive showing.

Bad Bunny will host WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico in May

Bad Bunny has a natural in-ring presence in WWE. His appearances, albeit pushed more than required by the Stamford-based promotion, have mostly been successful because the rapper always puts in the work.

Last appearing at Royal Rumble 2022 in the titular match, he made it to the final five before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

The company recently announced another edition of the Backlash Premium Live Event this year scheduled for May 6th in Puerto Rico, with Bad Bunny returning to host.

