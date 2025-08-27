WWE makes surprising claim about Roman Reigns ahead of Clash in Paris 

Roman Reigns takes on Bronson Reed this weekend at Clash in Paris after weeks of being tormented by the Australian star, and finally, he will have the chance at revenge. Ahead of the show, which takes place on Sunday night, WWE has shared an interesting post on their social media where they have claimed that Roman Reigns actually makes the rules. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis comes off the back of a video where WWE shared that Bronson Reed was Samoan, and Reigns then pushed for him to acknowledge him. Reigns seemingly controls all of the Samoan's in WWE who have been inducted into his Bloodline, but Reed made it clear that he wasn't going to be one of them. Reigns seemingly does make the rules for the Samoan's in WWE, which could be what the company was trying to say in this confusing update. Roman Reigns is no longer the leader of The Bloodline Roman Reigns was once the head of The Bloodline, but he made it clear on RAW that he no longer had a Bloodline. Jey Uso is competing for the World Championship at Clash in Paris, whilst Reigns has his own issues to address. WrestlingWorldcc @WrestlingWorldWCCLINKRoman Reigns says the proudest moment of his WWE career was his historic title reign 🩸“There were so many in that reign. Just that reign alone is unprecedented”Sami Zayn is no longer on the same page as Reigns, it seems, whilst Jimmy Uso is on the opposite brand and has become friends with Jacob Fatu. It is a weird situation for Reigns because he is used to having a family behind him, but now that Solo Sikoa has taken his own Bloodline over on SmackDown, it seems that Reigns is alone. Clash in Paris will see Bronson Reed take on Reigns, but instead of The Bloodline playing a part as usual, it could be The Vision who interferes in the match to help Reed, especially given the current issues between Reigns and Seth Rollins.