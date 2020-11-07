WWE makes two big announcements for RAW

We're mere days away from the upcoming edition of RAW, and WWE has just announced a huge segment, plus a "Second Chance" Triple Threat match for the show. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be a guest on Alexa Bliss' talk show, "A Moment of Bliss" on Monday night. Additionally, Jeff Hardy, Riddle, and Elias will go at it with the winner getting a spot on the RAW Survivor Series team. Check out the announcements below:

WWE RAW's events will have a major impact on Survivor Series

On this past week's edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton both hit each other with their finishers, and it's clear as day that this rivalry is far from over. The Fiend and Alexa Bliss targeted Randy Orton on the show, and it's going to be interesting to see what Bliss has to say to Orton's arch-rival on RAW. Orton is all set to take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in an Interbrand "Champion vs Champion" match.

So far, Team RAW for Survivor Series has four participants confirmed: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, and Sheamus. The final spot is going to be filled on RAW, when Riddle, Hardy, and Elias square off in the ring.