WWE makes unique unveiling ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE will present its 41st annual WrestleMania PremiumLive Event in just three days. The Endeavor era has brought significant success to the world's largest wrestling company, and this is poised to be the most successful WrestleMania week ever. Officials have just revealed another mainstream happening for the WWE Universe.

The modern era of pro wrestling is often referred to as the social media era. WWE and other promotions rely on X, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, and other platforms for daily engagement, while superstars provide their fans with access like never before. The company itself keeps close connections with the networks.

World Wrestling Entertainment and Snapchat announced their latest deal today. Fans have new Snapchat perks just in time for WrestleMania 41, and the featured item is your very own Jey Uso "Yeet" sunglasses. The Uso sunglasses are free for your Bitmoji beginning today. A women's championship title belt is also available for $2.00.

Snapchat officially welcomed the Stamford-based company in December 2013 as the company made its big debut on the photo platform during the TLC PLE. Since then, they have launched various Bitmoji and other perks, and officials have granted special opportunities exclusive to Snap.

WWE has a strong presence on Snapchat

World Wrestling Entertainment has 2.2 million Snapchat subscribers as of this writing, with more than 200 million Snap views. Wrestling fans clearly spend a good amount of time on the platform as there are more than 25 million total minutes viewed of Stories on the world's largest sports entertainment channel.

WWE's Snap Stories have more than 250,000 shares and have been screenshotted more than 125,000 times. The company has racked up more than 2 million unique viewers on many Snap Stories.

The Endeavor-owned wrestling company was one of the first partners announced for Snap Inc.'s branded augmented reality project, Arcadia, in October 2021. On a related note, Craig Stimmel was hired as SVP/Head of Global Sales & Partnerships in July 2022, after three years as Snap's Head of Global Brands. Stimmel left for the Las Vegas Grand Prix after 19 months and left LVGP for NASCAR after one year.

WWE will surely want this incredible partnership to continue to grow longer even as they aim for new landmarks to scale.

