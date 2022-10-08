WWE is reportedly making major change in Legado Del Fantasma before SmackDown - Reports

WWE is reportedly making some major changes to Legado Del Fantasma before their imminent debut on SmackDown.

Legado Del Fantasma has been one of the biggest stables in the history of the NXT. In 2020, Santos Escobar created a stable with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, who helped Escobar become the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

They later added Electra Lopez to the mix and feuded with the likes of Karrion Kross and Jordan Devlin before losing the title to Kushida. Earlier this year, Escobar and the gang started feuding with Tony D'Angelo and ended up joining their stable before leaving the brand:

According to a new report from PWInsider, Electra Lopez might not be joining the group on SmackDown. The report also states that she was not seen with any members of the group before SmackDown. Another report said Zelina Vega was pitched as a possible replacement for Lopez.

“Lopez was originally slated to be at TV tonight but we are told that over the last 24 hours, creative changed and she is not in MA. As of today, she is not slated to be with the group going forward even though she exited WWE NXT with them from a storyline standpoint.”

Matt Riddle is set to appear on WWE SmackDown before Extreme Rules

The animosity between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle is at an all-time high as the two have taken several personal shots at each other on live TV. The two began feuding after the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The two were set to face each other at SummerSlam but Seth Rollins injured Riddle before their clash. The match was postponed and took place at WWE Clash at The Castle, where Rollins emerged victorious.

The feud between the two continued on the red brand when Riddle began calling out. The two are currently set to face each other in a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules with Daniel Cormier as a special enforcer.

According to PWInsider, Matt Riddle is set to appear on SmackDown before Extreme Rules 2022. Currently, Seth Rollis is not in the city and will appear at the premium live event.

Do you think Matt Riddle will defeat Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comment section.

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Poll : 0 votes