WWE making a huge change to the SmackDown before Survivor Series 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Survivor Series 2025 is going to be a massive weekend as the company returns to San Diego, the hometown of the legendary Rey Mysterio, and for the go-home episode of SmackDown, a huge change is being made.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE is planning to give talent and other staff the day off right after Thanksgiving 2025. This is the 28th of November, which just so happens to coincide, as it is one day before Survivor Series at the Petco Park. As a result, JoeyVotes revealed the 22nd November episode of SmackDown in Denver will be a double taping, meaning that the go-home show before Survivor Series is going to be pre-taped.WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes that a top SmackDown star deserves to be a World ChampionThere are so many superstars on the RAW and SmackDown roster who fans believe can and should be a World Champion. Unfortunately, the reality of the wrestling business is that only a select few can ever be a World Champion, as that is the tried and tested way of keeping the title legitimized. WWE Hall of Famer JBL belongs in that elite category, and he believes that one current SmackDown star belongs on that list.Speaking to Conrad Thompson on Something To Wrestle With, JBL is 100% confident that Sami Zayn should be a World Champion:&quot;Yeah, absolutely. He's been right at the edge this whole time, and for whatever reason he has not gotten it, so I think yes, a hundred percent.&quot;JBL certainly knows a thing or two about potential babyface world champions. Back in early 2005, he was in the midst of what would become the longest WWE Championship reign in SmackDown history (until he was surpassed 13 years later by AJ Styles). During that time, he had a massive character refresh and became the final hurdle for a young man you might know named John Cena, who eventually toppled him at WrestleMania 21 to win his first of 17 World Championships.Sami Zayn has now been on the WWE main roster for nine years, and fans of his will be hoping that in year ten, he will finally fulfill his goal of becoming a world champion.