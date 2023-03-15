WWE's Senior Vice President of NXT, Shawn Michaels has made a major announcement regarding the health status of Roxanne Perez, and the future of the NXT Women's Championship.

Perez successfully defended her NXT Women's title against Meiko Satomura in an intense 15-minute bout at the brand's Roadblock event earlier this month. Despite winning the match, Perez did not walk out of the Capital Wrestling Center on her own two feet, collapsing mere moments after the bell had rung. EMTs and NXT management ran out to help Perez onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Now, after a week of speculation, Shawn Michaels has made two big announcements on Twitter. Providing an update on Perez's physical health and acknowledging that a new NXT Women's Champion may have to be crowned.

"As of Friday Morning Roxanne Perez was discharged from the hospital. However after numerous tests Roxanne’s health is still in question. With Stand and Deliver in less than three weeks I have the obligation to announce we possibly have to crown a new NXT Women’s Champion."

In a subsequent tweet, Michaels made an additional announcement regarding the Stand and Deliver premium live event. Beginning tonight on NXT, there will be the first of a series of qualifying matches, with the eventual winners gaining the opportunity to compete in a ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship.

"Starting tonight there will be a series of qualifying matches with the winners advancing to Stand and Deliver to compete to become the NXT Women’s Champion in a Ladder Match."

At this time, WWE has not confirmed whether or not Roxanne Perez is medically cleared to compete, and as of this writing, Perez hasn't made a public statement herself.

