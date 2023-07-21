WWE: Maryse stuns as Barbie in recent photo

Former WWE Divas Champion Maryse recently took to Instagram and stunned as Barbie in a couple of photos.

Maryse made her first appearance in the Stamford-based promotion on the May 21, 2007 episode of RAW. The following year, she managed to become the number one contender for the Divas Championship, and one week later, on SmackDown, she won the title. She was released in 2011 but returned in 2016 and has been a mainstay in the promotion since.

The former Divas Champion recently posted a couple of photos on her Instagram with a caption that said she was ready for Barbie. She can be seen dressed in a pink dress reminiscent of the Barbie dress and color.

"Ready for Barbie," she wrote.

You can check out the post below:

When was Maryse's last WWE match?

On November 29, 2021, the star aligned with The Miz and confronted Edge during one of his promos. She then interfered in a bout between The R-rated Superstar and The A-Lister, which forced Beth Phoenix to return and confront her.

The Hall of Famers challenged the Miz and Mrs stars to a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble, which The Miz accepted. Maryse later attacked Phoenix with a brick hidden inside her purse in the buildup to the contest.

They eventually faced each other in a mixed tag team bout at the 2022 Rumble, in which Edge and Beth came out victorious. This was the last time Maryse was seen in a match.

Fans want to see the star feature more on television. However, it seems like she is more focused on her family at the moment. Only time will tell if she will ever come back to team up with her husband again.

Do you want to see Maryse make a return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

