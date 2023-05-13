WWE match will see star, who was apparently banned from the country, go to Saudi Arabia to face Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns will be involved in a title match in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions, but it isn't close to what fans were expecting. The Tribal Chief will not be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but will instead vie for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Solo Sikoa.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Reigns came out to address the crowd. While he praised Solo Sikoa for stepping up, The Tribal Chief was miffed at The Usos for losing the tag team titles. He asked Jimmy and Jey to apologize before shoving Jimmy in the face. Later, Paul Heyman announced that Reigns will be going to Saudi Arabia to challenge for the tag team titles.

To add to that, Sami Zayn, who has never done a show in Saudi Arabia due to his Syrian heritage, will apparently be flying down to the Middle East to defend the tag team titles along with Kevin Owens.

This likely means that the WWE Superstar has sorted out his differences with the country and will be in action at Night of Champions. It should also be noted that this is the first time Kevin Owens will be competing in Saudi Arabia.

Alongside the announcement, The Bloodline has also seemingly ostracized The Usos, whose recent antics have not sat well with Roman Reigns.

It will be interesting to see how things play out at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023. Although fans would have loved to see Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, this will be an interesting one to watch.

