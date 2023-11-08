WWE may already have the perfect Roman Reigns replacement, legend reveals realistic reason why (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns has seemingly no opponent worthy enough to dethrone him, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that WWE could invest in a young superstar as the future successor of the Bloodline leader.

The superstar in question is none other than Logan Paul. While he has had very few matches, his extraordinary in-ring skills have led to him becoming the WWE United States Champion after defeating Rey Mysterio.

The Maverick's social media reach has been a major talking point among the community. In a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter had predicted that Logan Paul would become the United States champion to bring more eyes to the company.

"I think if Logan Paul wins, which I think he will, the promotional aspect of WWE under the new company would be raised quite a bit because he's a social [media] influencer, and he'll be, 'Look at this, I have this championship.' It'll be all on his social platforms."

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Apter stated that the same logic could apply to make Logan the world champion by defeating Roman Reigns.

"If it's marketing we are talking about, making the word of WWE get out there even more so, it would be Logan Paul." (4:41 onwards)

Whether the legendary veteran's prediction will be proved true again or not is something, fans will have to stay tuned to see.

