WWE may make a major shift following The Rock's return, according to Hall of Famer

The Rock’s blockbuster return and alliance with The Bloodline has shaken up things on SmackDown. A WWE Hall of Famer believes that the Stamford-based company may be heading back to its golden period known as the Attitude Era.

The Bloodline has been at the top of WWE, with Roman Reigns leading the pack. The Brahma Bull returned to confront The Tribal Chief but later joined him to go against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about how the Attitude Era was the best time in WWE history. He added that the storyline involving Roman Reigns and The Rock’s return seems to be taking the Stamford-based company back in that direction.

"To me though, the Attitude Era was the best era I think in wrestling of all time. But I do think the WWE right now is trying to get back to that just a little bit, of course with The Bloodline storyline, and of course now with The Rock coming back," Booker T said. [H/T Ringside News]

Fans will get to see The Tribal Chief and The Great One join forces to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40. Moreover, Roman, Cody, and Seth will also perform double duties at The Show of Shows this year.

The Rock could appear at a WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia

The blockbuster tag team match at WrestleMania 40 could turn things around for WWE. Fans could see The Rock return for another match at The Show of Shows if The Great One turns against Roman Reigns.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Stamford-based promotion is pushing for The Brahma Bull to perform at a premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

"The next Saudi Arabia PPV is 5/25, which will be the day before AEW’s Double or Nothing show...When asking if Rock will be working that show, we’re told there are a lot of variables in play and a variety of factors but obviously, the company would like it if he would... The belief as of right now is that Mania won’t be his only match in 2024 and there is definitely a push to get him to work at least one Saudi Arabia event this year.”

This could mean that the creative team will save the match between The Great One and The Tribal Chief for the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. That could also allow the Stamford-based company to work on a good build-up for the rivalry.

