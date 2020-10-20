RETRIBUTION members Mustafa Ali, Mace, Slapjack and T-Bar faced members of The Hurt Business last night on RAW. Even thought RETRIBUTION did decently during the match, it ended up in another loss for them. The match ended after Bobby Lashley got T-Bar in the Hurt Lock and forced T-bar to tap out and submit.

WWE giving up on RETRIBUTION?

Dave Meltzer commented on RETRIBUTION's booking on RAW on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that T-Bar tapping out could be a sign that WWE have already given up on the faction:

He taps out. Can you imagine? It's like, after all the work they did to...in the start of this thing, it's like, they've already given up. Even though they gave lip service after, like they haven't, and they still gave Ali a promo and everything but it's like, come on. And the other thing too as far as that went, it just felt to me that RETRIBUTION is the new Ricochet, Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali group, except now they're just masked guys.

Dave Meltzer also pointed out how easily The Fiend single-handedly destroyed RETRIBUTION after the match:

Bray Wyatt just goes in there and Uranage's and Sister Abigail's everybody all by himself and then now they're coming back with an interview where Mustafa Ali is promising to do this and that.

During his promo backstage on RAW, Mustafa Ali warned The Fiend and The Hurt Business that they had made a grave mistake. He then called WWE corrupt, insinuating that he wasn't used properly because his name was Mustafa Ali. Ali confirmed that he was the hacker from SmackDown. He said that he did it to show everyone WWE's greed and corruption while talented Superstars are ignored and not given a chance.

Ali then said that no one could stop the truth from being heard on RAW, not even The Fiend or The Hurt Business.

RETRIBUTION's match last night was their second in WWE. Last night's loss meant that they've lost both their matches so far. Their first match ended in a DQ loss.

