WWE might not renew the contracts of some of its performers, believes 73-year-old legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell thinks WWE may not renew the contracts of many of its performers who claim to be frustrated for various reasons.

According to reports, backstage morale took a hit in the wake of Vince McMahon's recent return to the promotion. The RAW after WrestleMania 39 especially frustrated wrestlers as there were many last-minute script changes.

With Nick Khan hinting at possible budget cuts as well, it's safe to say it would only affect the morale further as some talent could face the axe. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained his frustration over those performers who claim to be unhappy.

The former WWE manager wondered if those talents could make the same amount of money elsewhere. Mantell also thinks the global juggernaut itself may not renew the contracts of all the athletes part of the roster.

"Some of them say, and I've talked about this earlier. 'Oh, I'm not hanging around here and do.' Where are you going to go and make the money you're making? I do agree with the ones who say, 'I'm gonna wait and see, or I'm going to wait it out.' Hell, WWE might not even want to renew some of the contracts," said Dutch Mantell. (6:08 - 6:30)

Dutch Mantell thinks morale in WWE is up now

On a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about how top stars like Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and others don't complain.

Mantell added that it's evident when backstage morale is down and thinks it wasn't the case currently. The former WWE manager also urged other wrestlers in the promotion to "act happy" whenever they get into the dressing room.

"And the people that still talk about morale was down, ask Sami Zayn. Was his morale down? or Kevin Owens or The Usos or Romans or the Codys. I don't get that. I can see when morale is down, but now's it up. So I would highly encourage the WWE guys to keep the morale under wraps and act happy as a lark when you walk into that dressing room," said Dutch Mantell.

Though things seemed chaotic on the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of RAW, things seem to be back on track with many well-received shows in recent weeks.

