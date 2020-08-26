WWE "minds" have changed about Samoa Joe's future as an in-ring competitor

Former United States Champion Samoa Joe has adapted to his new role as a commentator on WWE RAW very well, and has brought something fresh to the Red Brand's announcing desk.

Although he has been brilliant behind the mic, many fans feel that he still has a lot to offer in the ring. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently revealed the status of Samoa Joe and if he's no longer going to be a wrestler.

Current WWE status of Samoa Joe

“Probably not but for now, he does such a great job with announcing and he’s had a lot of concussions but for now he’s doing this. I know that when he first did the announcing, and of course things changed, I was told that it was temporary because he’s too valuable as a talent to have him as an announcer. But obviously, minds changed from when I was told that to when they decided to revamp it and he is great as an announcer. In theory, he’s supposed to wrestle again but who knows.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Joe replaced Jerry "The King" Lawler on the commentary desk, and has commentated alongside Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips since April. Samoa Joe has had quite an eventful 2020. He was suspended for 30 days by WWE for violating their wellness policy, and later suffered a concussion while filming an advertisement.

He then featured as a commentator on the April 27 edition of RAW, and has been at the announcer's desk since.

Samoa Joe teased a return to the ring when he confronted Seth Rollins on RAW after The Monday Night Messiah verbally abused Joe's commentary partner Tom Phillips. It will be interesting to see when Joe returns to the ring and whom he will feud against on WWE RAW.