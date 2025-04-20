WWE missed booking major stars to help Roman Reigns during the main event, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WWE star Roman Reigns came up short in the main event of WrestleMania against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo reviewed the action and felt The Bloodline should have come out to help the Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman became the talking point of the main event as he betrayed Punk and Roman to side with Rollins. He handed The Visionary a steel chair to use against his opponents. Seth battered Roman Reigns with the chair and pinned him for the win.

Russo reviewed WrestleMania Night One with Dr. Chris Featherstone this week. He felt the main event needed more drama towards the finish. The veteran writer questioned why WWE didn't bring out The Bloodline to help Roman Reigns. He felt Drew McIntyre could also have interfered, given his long history with Roman and Punk. Russo felt the creative needed to book some of these shenanigans before the finish with Heyman's turn.

"Look at that last match, okay. Bro, bring in the Bloodline first to help Roman. Then, what do you have? Then you got Drew McIntyre for Punk. And then get past all of that, then Heyman does that. I don't know why they're missing these beats. It's like they're trying to keep this thing so simple. But guys, yeah man, you're keeping it simple, but you're making it very predictable. That's what I was hoping for. We haven't seen the Bloodline. But now, all of a sudden, when push comes to shove, do they come and help Roman? Does McIntyre come out? You know, do all that first before, then you do the Heyman spot." [From 13:15 onwards]

After the match, backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley reported that Roman Reigns left the arena alone and didn't appear for any comments. It will be interesting to see how the Tribal Chief reacts to this shift in power dynamics in WWE.

