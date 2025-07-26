WWE missed golden chance to honor Hulk Hogan properly, according to former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Hulk Hogan's tribute package. The company honored the wrestling icon during SmackDown this Friday.

WWE remembered the legend with a ten-bell salute at the start of the show. Several superstars and legends stood on the entranceway as Hunter paid homage to Hulk Hogan. During the show, WWE also aired a video package, narrated by Triple H, honoring the legacy of the Immortal One.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that WWE could have utilized several legends, such as Ted DiBiase, Sgt. Slaughter, Jimmy Hart, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan to do the voiceover instead. He felt this would have had a greater impact and added an emotional touch to the tribute honoring the life and legacy of Hulk Hogan.

"I gotta tell you, look at the guys you had on that stage. You had a lot of guys that worked, made a lot of money with Hogan. That would have been awesome to do. Let Slaughter do a portion of it, let DiBiase do a portion of it, let Hacksaw do a portion of it. But, the other side of the coin is Mac, they probably didn't have time to do that. I mean, they had to get all those legends in today. I mean, that would have been awesome if they all had a piece of it. Man, bro, Jimmy Hart doing it, if he would have been able to get through it, would have been great."

He added that WWE was possibly working on short notice and needed to compile the package quickly and so went with Triple H for the narration.

"But I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt, Mac, because they probably didn't have a lot of time to put it together. So they needed somebody probably that was there, you know what I mean?" [4:30 onwards]

Hulk Hogan's sudden passing sent shockwaves across the world, with A-list celebrities, wrestlers, and fans sharing their condolences.

