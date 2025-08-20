WWE missed an opportunity to hand over the Women's World Title to 9-time champion, says wrestling veteran

WWE Superstar Naomi relinquished the Women's World Championship earlier this week on RAW. Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently stated that the Stamford-based promotion missed an opportunity to put the title directly on Asuka.

On the August 18 edition of the red brand, the former Glow revealed that she was expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Uso. The 37-year-old vacated the title, as she would be out of in-ring action for a while.

During a recent appearance on Vince Russo's The Brand, Bin Hamin stated that he would love for WWE to hand over a title to Asuka every time a champion got pregnant. He added it was the promotion's chance to build a storyline around it.

"What I wanted to do was to do a call back, [and] have Asuka march out, and then you give, every time somebody gets pregnant, they just give the belt to Asuka… That was your time to lock it down for a second time, so when the third time comes, it will really hit, but they missed it," he said. [From 5:11 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Bin Hamin's comments:

Asuka is a WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, having won four singles and four tag team titles on the main roster. She is also a one-time NXT Women's Champion.

She won the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, on Monday Night RAW, immediately following the premium live event, the Japanese star was handed the RAW Women's Championship after Becky Lynch relinquished the title due to pregnancy.

Wrestling veteran was impressed with Naomi's promo on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently hailed Naomi for her work on the microphone.

The veteran was deeply impressed by her promo on Monday Night RAW. On the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast , the 54-year-old stated that he bought into everything that Naomi had to say.

"When she spoke last night about, 'I'm gonna give you heffers nine months and some change to do whatever you want with this championship. But when I come back, even if I'm holding my baby and breastfeeding, blah blah blah, like, I was like, 'Holy sh*t, she's serious.' Like I could see her in the middle of a ring holding a baby and beating the cr*p out of another girl," said Bully Ray

It will be interesting to see how long it takes for Naomi to get back into the squared circle.

