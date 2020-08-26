WWE Monday Night RAW viewership revealed for August 24

The ratings for the August 24 edition of Monday Night RAW have been released. Last night's post-SummerSlam 2020 episode of Monday Night RAW, the first episode of RAW from the WWE ThunderDome, saw the average number of viewers across three hours increase from last week's broadcast.

This week, an average of 2.028 million live viewers tuned in to Monday's episode on USA Network. This number is up 23.4 percent from last week's broadcast which was watched by an average of 1.643 million live viewers across three hours. This is also the most-viewed episode of Monday Night RAW since April.

RAW: 2.028 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 25, 2020

Breaking down the viewership of last night's edition of Monday Night RAW by the hour, roughly 2.140 million live viewers tuned in during the first hour. This number then declined to 2.045 million viewers during hour two. The decline then continued for hour three, in which 1.900 million viewers tuned in. Hour three also featured the fourth week of the RAW Underground segments, featuring the The Hurt Business taking over Shane McMahon's RAW Underground once more.

RAW also scored an average rating of 0.66 in the advertisers' coveted 18-49 demographic, which is significantly up from last week's average rating of 0.48 in the 18-49 demographic. Hours one, two and three of Monday Night RAW were listed as fifth, seventh and ninth in the Top 50 original cable telecasts, respectively. This is also up significantly from last week's broadcast.

Keith Lee debuts on Monday Night RAW

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW saw all of the fallout of the previous night's WWE SummerSlam 2020 pay per view.

The show opened with a promo by current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after his successful WWE title defense against Randy Orton the night prior. However, once McIntyre had finished his speech, The Legend Killer attacked the WWE Champion from behind. After the two men brawled into the Gorilla position backstage, The Viper struck McIntyre with two vicious punt kicks to the skull.

Later on during the Monday Night RAW broadcast, Randy Orton was cutting a promo explaining his actions. However, The Viper would be interrupted by former NXT North American and NXT Champion Keith Lee, making his RAW debut.

The Limitless One challenged Randy Orton to a match, to which The Legend Killer accepted for later on during the show. However, during the first-time-ever meeting of Keith Lee and Randy Orton, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would miraculously return to attack Randy Orton once more.

However, the night did not end well for the WWE Champion. After McIntyre was completing an interview with Charly Caruso, Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre once more from behind. Orton would then hit McIntyre with a punt kick for the third time in the evening.

During a later update from Charly Caruso, it was revealed that McIntyre had sustained a possible "fractured skull" and was taken to a local medical facility. Keith Lee expressed his anger at The Viper's actions towards his friend Drew McIntyre. It was then announced during the broadcast that Keith Lee will once again face Randy Orton this Sunday at WWE Payback.