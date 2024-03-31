WWE move saw Corey Graves "hurt" during the show; personality says Michael Cole would have "been in tears"

Corey Graves had an exciting time on Friday Night SmackDown, but he did not expect what was coming his way. The 40-year-old play-by-play commentator ended up getting hurt after a WWE move went a little wrong and was botched.

During the match between the Street Profits and Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, things went a little wrong. Waller had slid out of the ring to attack Montez Ford, but the latter avoided the feet-first slide easily.

Before Waller could get used to his surroundings, Angelo Dawkins ran at him at full speed and sent him flying over the commentary desk and straight into the lap of Corey Graves.

While Waller bounced off the lead SmackDown commentator, Graves tried to catch his balance on his half-overturned chair. He could not, however, and went flying, with his legs in the air.

Wade Barrett, who is also a commentator on the blue brand, said that if Michael Cole had been in Graves' place, he would have been in tears.

"I'm glad it was you and not Michael Cole. Michael Cole would have been in tears."

The moment has been shared on the internet quite a lot, doing the rounds on social media, and now Corey Graves has responded. The 40-year-old said that he never expected the Grayson Effect to hurt quite like that, referring to the Australian star's finishing move, The Grayson Waller Effect.

At least he appeared to take it in good humor and although he was "hurt" he continued the night after that, in his usual good spirits.

Corey Graves was up and cracking jokes soon after the moment on WWE SmackDown

After he was able to get back up, Corey Graves said that he was used to having the best seat in the house for WWE shows, but that was not what he had in mind.

He went on to add later that if he was there much longer he might end up in traction:

"This isn't exactly what I had in mind... I'm going to be in traction if I stay here too much longer."

Graves and Wade Barrett have been paired up as the commentary team on SmackDown ever since Michael Cole made the move to RAW with Pat McAfee.

