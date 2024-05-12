WWE must book LA Knight to win King of the Ring, says veteran, for one significant reason

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan would like to see LA Knight win the King of the Ring tournament. Morgan claimed it would be a way for WWE to give him a notable accolade without giving him a physical title.

Knight defeated Santos Escobar to qualify for the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. He is now set to square off against The Bloodline's Tama Tonga. The winner of that match will face the winner of the Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes match in the semi-finals.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan claimed Knight should win the King of the Ring tournament. He pointed out that it could be a way for WWE to reward The Megastar without giving him a legitimate title:

"So, for the guys' side, I'd have LA Knight win this. It's a title without a title. It's very easy. They do nothing with King of the Ring. We saw that with how they treated [Xavier] Woods, right? So, it's an easy just acclamation to add to, accreditation to add to his file, right? Without giving him a real title for now. Although they should," he said. [From 03:00 to 03:22]

Check out the video below:

Will LA Knight capture his first title on WWE's main roster in 2024?

Although LA Knight had multiple opportunities to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship, he failed to accomplish the mission. He is still waiting to win his first title since joining SmackDown.

Although some argue that The Megastar does not need a title, Knight thinks differently. In an interview with Interstate 70 Sports Media, the SmackDown star explained why winning championships is necessary for him:

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles. So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes recently revealed he would like to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against LA Knight. It would be interesting to see if the two fan favorites clash for the title later this year.

Who do you think should be crowned King of the Ring? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback