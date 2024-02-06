WWE must do one thing to protect Jade Cargill, legend says

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell believes Jade Cargill must be booked carefully following her WWE in-ring debut.

On January 27, Cargill made an impressive first appearance in a WWE ring at Royal Rumble. The 31-year-old entered the 30-woman match from the number 28 spot and lasted 11 minutes. She eliminated three women during that time, including Nia Jax.

Mantell said on Story Time with Dutch Mantell that Cargill should work with wrestlers who know how to make others look good:

"They're gonna put her with experienced talent. It's what they're gonna do. They're not gonna put her with that talent that came right out of NXT [even though] they've probably been trained better than Jade (…) Little by little, she will learn it, and that's why these underneath guys and girls, they are so valuable because they are better at wrestling than the one they're wrestling. They just don't have the star appeal." [3:41 – 4:31]

Cargill made her name in AEW between 2020 and 2023. She became a free agent after losing to Kris Statlander on the September 15, 2023, episode of AEW Rampage.

How Dutch Mantell would book Jade Cargill

Following her impressive Royal Rumble performance, it is unclear whether Jade Cargill will appear in a storyline in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Dutch Mantell thinks WWE's decision-makers should give Cargill more experience at untelevised live events before presenting her on television again:

"Jade is gonna learn during that process. I think they'll put her on a long line of just house shows, and they will evaluate her every night. She's actually still training, but not training at the same time. She's getting paid to train now. I think you put somebody [experienced opponent] with her, and this is the old saying they used to say, 'They can do their work and yours too,' and that's what you do." [4:48 – 5:15]

In the same podcast episode, Mantell gave his latest thoughts on the recent allegations against former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

