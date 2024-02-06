Vince McMahon story is bigger than the Chris Benoit tragedy, former WWE personality says

Former WWE employee Janel Grant recently accused Vince McMahon of sexually assaulting and trafficking her between 2019 and 2022. Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, believes the claims against McMahon are a bigger news story than the Chris Benoit tragedy.

In 2007, Benoit murdered his wife and seven-year-old son before taking his own life. The former World Heavyweight Champion was an active WWE roster member when the three-day double-murder and suicide took place.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell addressed whether WWE could erase McMahon from history in the same way they did with Benoit:

"They can, really. For years and years and years, he [Vince McMahon] was all over it [WWE television], so I don't know how they could erase him. I mean, they could, but they'd have to get somebody to say a voiceover. They'd have to get that erased, and it'd be a lot of trouble. This is the biggest story I think wrestling has had ever. I don't think the Chris Benoit story was this big." [6:45 – 7:26]

On January 25, Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit against McMahon. It is alleged that the 78-year-old "expected and directed" her to have sex with him and other men, including former WWE executive John Laurinaitis.

Dutch Mantell on the possible consequences of the Vince McMahon allegations

John Laurinaitis was one of Vince McMahon's closest associates in WWE for more than two decades. In 2022, he left his job shortly after the misconduct allegations first emerged.

Dutch Mantell thinks Laurinaitis is not the only person who will lose their job as a result of the claims against McMahon:

"I think John Laurinaitis is just the start. Of course, we can all sit back and guess who would have been involved in this. It was common knowledge in WWE, don't you think?" [8:05 – 8:31]

McMahon denied Grant's allegations before resigning from WWE's parent company, TKO, "out of respect." Laurinaitis' lawyer, Edward Brennan, also dismissed the claims, adding that his client was "a victim [of McMahon] in this case, not a predator."

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE