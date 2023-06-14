WWE must stir up personal issues between Seth Rollins and "other girls in the locker room," according to 51-year-old wrestling veteran

Former WWE star Bully Ray wants to see Becky Lynch in more personal storylines involving her husband, Seth Rollins.

Becky is in a heated feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. The NXT call-up ruined her chances at Night of Champions against Trish when she hit her with the Z-360. However, Big Time Becks has overcome these odds and secured a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully mentioned that he would rather see Lynch in bitter rivalries over personal issues than title matches.

"I personally don't wanna see Becky involved in matches that revolve around the World Heavyweight Championship. I like blood feuds. I like Becky involved in more personal issues. Becky has shown me in the past that she can reel me in on personal issues."

The former WWE star claimed he would like to see one of the females try to make advances on Seth Rollins and then have problems with Becky.

"Remember what they did months ago when Bayley took that selfie with Seth Rollins backstage? I'd love to see one of the other girls in the locker room hit on Seth when Becky conveniently wasn't around or something like that. People can relate to that. That's another personal issue. Look at this hussy over here trying to 'me-time' with Seth Rollins when she knows damn well that Seth is married to Becky and they have a child together. Give me that," Ray said. [From 1:30 - 2:30]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch share new photo 🕶️ Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch share new photo 🕶️ https://t.co/0NYdBLA551

Becky Lynch beat Chelsea Green this week on WWE RAW

Just weeks ahead of Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch showed her new adversary Zoey Stark why she is one of the best in WWE.

With Zoey watching from the ramp, Becky took on Chelsea Green in a singles match. Despite some offense from Green, Lynch picked up an emphatic win with the Dis-arm-her.

With this win, Becky has set her sights on the Money in the Bank ladder match scheduled for July 1 at the O2 Arena in London.

Do you think Lynch will capture the Money in the Bank briefcase? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes