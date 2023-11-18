WWE must treat 36-year-old top star with respect after signing him, warns legend (Exclusive)

The rumor mills suggest that WWE is interested in signing a few international talents, with Kazuchika Okada being amongst the names on the list. Dutch Mantell reacted to the speculation and felt that Triple H and Co. needed to treat the Japanese stars with respect if they got them on board.

The Rainmaker is one of the greatest stars in NJPW history, who, despite stories circulating for years, never decided to pursue a high-profile run in World Wrestling Entertainment.

STARDOM's Giulia is another top female star to whom WWE has allegedly offered a deal, and it falls in line with Triple H's vision to push Japanese names.

Dutch Mantell had no problems with seeing Giulia and Okada in the United States as long as they were presented well and with respect:

"As long as they treat them well," said Dutch on Smack Talk. "Hey, wait a minute, I know the top talents in Japan need to be treated well. They need to be treated with respect because that builds a bond between New Japan and WWE. WWE, they needs some friends; they need some help." [From 28:50 to 29:13]

Kazuchika Okada's first stint in the United States ended horribly with a lackluster run in TNA. Dutch Mantell interestingly worked for TNA back then and recalled how skeptical he was about the promotion's perception of Okada.

Mantell also clarified that he had nothing to do with Okada's forgettable booking in TNA:

"I can say, I can say, truthfully, I didn't have anything to do with it." [From 34:49 to 35:03]

