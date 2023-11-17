WWE offers contract to popular 29-year-old star - Reports

WWE has been linked to several top names outside the company, including a 29-year-old international star.

It was reported earlier this month that the company was interested in signing World Wonder Ring Stardom's Giulia. She is one of the top wrestlers in the world today, ranking second behind Rhea Ripley in this year's PWI Women's 250.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer followed it up by explaining Giulia's contract situation in Japan. She is signed to Stardom until March, so WWE will have to wait if its executives want to sign her.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cultaholic), Meltzer revealed that Giulia has an offer from WWE. If it turns out to be an NXT deal, World Wonder Ring Stardom could easily match it. However, if it's a main roster deal, Stardom will have a difficult time hanging on to her.

Dave Meltzer also noted that Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) and Kairi Sane, who were former Stardom stars, had left the company to sign NXT deals. Giulia is just about entering her prime and could be a perfect addition to the promotion.

WWE also interested in two top male stars

Giulia is not the only top star in Japan currently linked to WWE. It was reported earlier this month that the company is interested in signing Will Ospreay, who is set to become a free agent in early February. Ospreay is recognized by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now.

In the same issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer also reported that there's been renewed interest within the company to sign Kazuchika Okada.

If WWE can sign Giulia, Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada in the same year, it might be one of the best free agent signing sprees ever.

Where do you think will Giulia end up when her contract expires in March? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

