Bron Breakker made an impact on WWE SmackDown once again this week, attacking and destroying his opponent in seconds. The intensity he brings to the ring has not just been noticed by the crowd but also by the people behind the scenes. He made one name very uneasy backstage when speaking to him. The star in question is Byron Saxton.

Breakker made his official main roster debut on February 16, 2024, when Nick Aldis announced that he had joined SmackDown. The following week, he defeated Dante Chen in a very intense match. On the latest edition of the blue show, he had an equally fiery bout, where he attacked and demolished Xyon Quinn within seconds.

The fact that he's running through his opposition on the main roster so far has certainly gone a long way to prove his abilities in the ring.

Breakker joined Byron Saxton on The SmackDown LowDown to speak about his match, and there he made the WWE Superstar rather uneasy. Saxton even looked scared while conducting the interview. He has now said as much in a post on social media.

"Journalist uneasiness on display. #SDLowDown," Saxton tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker spoke to the star while curling a ladder. When Saxton said the former NXT Champion had taken 30 seconds to beat his opponent, he was furious.

While the actual time was less than 30 seconds, Breakker couldn't believe he'd taken that long and said no one should last that long in the squared circle with him. He went further than that and intimidated Saxton, even making him jump backward.

Bron Breakker has now become a member of the main roster following the Royal Rumble

Breakker started his journey out of NXT at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where he entered at number 20 and immediately went on to eliminate four other stars. He took out Finn Balor, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, and Omos.

Unfortunately, he was eliminated from the high-stakes contest by Dominik Mysterio.

It remains to be seen if he takes up a grudge against the young Mysterio, and the two end up in a feud. For the moment, they are on opposing brands.

Do you want to see Bron Breakker face Dominik Mysterio? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.