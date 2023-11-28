WWE name-drops recently-signed AEW star on RAW

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE mentioned the Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

It is unusual for WWE to reference their former stars who are currently associated with other promotions. However, Flair, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, was mentioned in a favorable light during this week's show of the red brand.

Before the main event match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio, the lead commentator, Michael Cole, was highlighting The Viper's accomplishments. He noted Orton's 14-time World Championship victories, acknowledging that The Viper stood second only to John Cena and Ric Flair, who both had 16 title reigns.

Earlier during the show, Flair took to Twitter and shared a message directed at Nia Jax following her match against Zoey Stark. The Nature Boy expressed his delight at seeing the former RAW Women's Champion in action.

"Nia Jax @LinaFanene Looking Good! Welcome Home My Dear Friend ! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair shared.

Check out Ric Flair's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Nature Boy was last seen in action during the AEW's Full Gear Pay-Per-View a few weeks ago, accompanying Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, Darby Allin, and Sting ringside for their match.

What did you make of Ric Flair being mentioned on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.