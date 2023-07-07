WWE name mentions one of the potential reasons for a big botch at Money in the Bank; previously blamed Rhea Ripley

WWE Money in the Bank took place less than a week ago and everyone's still thinking about it. One WWE name, in particular, is still thinking about the show. Samantha Irvin made quite a big botch during the show, announcing Bayley as a member of the Judgment Day, something no one has allowed her to forget. She has now noted one of the possible reasons for the mistake.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Bayley was a part of the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. When she was coming out, Irvin introduced her as Bayley, who was representing Judgment Day.

The botch has been made fun of quite a lot since then. She also previously blamed Ripley, saying she had Mami on her mind.

Irvin had previously shared a video of herself warming up by singing before events. Irvin retweeted that video saying that she didn't warm up like that before Money in the Bank and that she forgot. The implication was clear that it was the reason for the botch.

Fans were mostly supportive in the comments, although a few did make fun of the botch still.

The star has become one of the most popular ring announcers in the company in a very short time.

