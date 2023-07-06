Female WWE Superstar tells Rhea Ripley she's the "new Mami"

Rhea Ripley has taken the moniker of "Mami" and made it her own in the last year. With Dominik calling her that regularly, it's become her nickname. Now though, Bayley has put in a claim for the name herself in a tweet now.

Rhea Ripley had a "moment" with Samantha Irvin a week ago before Money in the Bank. At a live event, she sat down in front of the announcer and waved at her, flirting, leaving her breathless. Irvin even said that she "liked it."

Fans shared the moment on Twitter a lot, reminding her of her relationship with Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, who is close with both stars, felt left out and like she was rejected, making her feelings known on Twitter. Later, Irvin then made a mistake during the Money in the Bank announcements, saying that Bayley was representing Judgment Day.

Irvin took to Twitter after the botch, saying that she blamed Mami. Ripley went on to say that Irvin had Mami on her mind, in reply.

To all of this, Bayley interjected herself saying, maybe she was the new Mami.

For the moment, Ripley and Bayley are on opposing brands, but the prospect of the two fighting each other for the name is not impossible. Fans went wild at the thought as well, sharing it all over Twitter.

Bayley and Rhea Ripley met in the WWE ring earlier this year

Bayley and Rhea Ripley are certainly not strangers to each other. The two met earlier this year in the ring when Bayley interrupted her during RAW.

Unfortunately, she lost on that occasion with Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus creating a distraction. She was quite upset about it and said that her heroes had betrayed her, referring to Stratus and Lita.

It remains to be seen if she re-ignites that feud.

Do you think Bayley can be the "new Mami"? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes