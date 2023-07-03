WWE star calls Judgment Day member a "teammate" following Money in the Bank

WWE star Bayley took to social media to send a message to her Damage CTRL stablemate Iyo Sky and Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

At the Money in the Bank premium live event, Bayley was in action in the Women's Ladder Match. During her entrance, The Role Model was accidentally introduced as a member of The Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, Bayley reacted to a photo of Sky and Priest, hilariously playing along with the mishap and referring to Priest as her teammate as well.

"I’m so happy for both of my teammates," wrote Bayley.

Damian Priest opened up about the recent tension with The Judgment Day

The tension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor continued at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

During Balor's title match against Seth Rollins, Priest's involvement led to a loss for his stablemate. Speaking at the press conference, he addressed the situation:

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had a few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers, everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that."

Priest continued:

"If anything, I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way. But I can't control that. Finn had the match won, he just didn't win, there is nothing I can do about it."

Priest is now a step closer to potentially winning a world championship in WWE. A few weeks ago, he came close to beating Seth Rollins for his title on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

