"I won't let this slide" - Bayley dejected after her idols cost her win she "desperately needed"

Following her loss at the hands of Rhea Ripley, Bayley took to Twitter to comment on her tenth anniversary in WWE and how Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita cost her a win.

Ripley came out on WWE RAW to talk about her rivalry with Charlotte Flair. Bayley interrupted her with Damage CTRL by her side, and the two women engaged in a war of words.

A match between the two superstars was booked right away, and fans were thrilled to see the two heels go head-to-head. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai continued to interfere to help The Role Model throughout the contest.

However, a distraction from Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus was enough to allow Ripley to connect with Riptide for the win.

Following her loss, Bayley took to Twitter to vent her frustration at her idols for costing her the match. She commented on how she started in the company ten years ago filled with inspiration and hope for the future. She added that the two heroes who meant the most to her cost her a win that she "desperately needed."

"10 years ago today, inspired and full of hope for the future. Hopeful to meet my heroes and thank them. And tonight the 2 that meant the most to me, cost me a win that I desperately needed… @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom. Real classy @BeckyLynchWWE. I won’t let this slide."

Check out the tweet below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE



I won’t let this slide. Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A hell of a journey from reinvention to greatness through an undeniable legacy to no doubt a future Hall of Famer.



Proud A decade ago today, @itsBayleyWWE made her @WWE NXT debut.A hell of a journey from reinvention to greatness through an undeniable legacy to no doubt a future Hall of Famer.Proud A decade ago today, @itsBayleyWWE made her @WWE NXT debut.A hell of a journey from reinvention to greatness through an undeniable legacy to no doubt a future Hall of Famer.Proud 👑 https://t.co/Qw8Gy0FdVo 10 years ago today, inspired and full of hope for the future. Hopeful to meet my heroes and thank them. And tonight the 2 that meant the most to me, cost me a win that I desperately needed… @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom . Real classy @BeckyLynchWWE I won’t let this slide. twitter.com/wrestleops/sta… 10 years ago today, inspired and full of hope for the future. Hopeful to meet my heroes and thank them. And tonight the 2 that meant the most to me, cost me a win that I desperately needed… @AmyDumas @trishstratuscom. Real classy @BeckyLynchWWE. I won’t let this slide. twitter.com/wrestleops/sta…

Bayley wasn’t pleased with Lita, Trish, and Becky’s antics on RAW. She lost the match to The Eradicator, who is now looking stronger than ever en route to WrestleMania 39.

Bayley will compete in a six-woman tag team match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bayley is scheduled to compete in a top match at this year’s WWE WrestleMania. She will team up with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to face Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus in a six-woman tag team match.

Lita and Lynch teamed up on the February 27, 2023 episode of RAW to defeat SKY and Kai for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Trish also returned during the contest and helped the duo win the titles.

The angle helped set up one of the biggest matches for The Show of Shows. The first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion’s loss on RAW has added salt to her wounds, and she will likely go to any length to allow her team to win the match.

Poll : 0 votes