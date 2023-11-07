WWE name pleads for help after being stuck in scary position on RAW

The Women's Battle Royal was an intense segment on this week's WWE RAW, mostly due to Nikki Cross' presence. The former Women's Champion was eliminated from the match at the beginning and did not even put up a fight before she remained at ringside and went around to stare intensely at Wade Barrett, who was on the commentary desk.

Many fans commented on the eerie feeling as Cross remained in character throughout, but Barrett himself took to Twitter to plead for help since he was trying to commentate on the match while Cross stared at him.

As seen from the update, the former Women's Champion remained in front of the announce table and was able to remain in this catatonic state until Zoey Stark was declared the winner.

It is unclear what the long-term story with Nikki Cross is, but since she returned with this character a few weeks ago, she has made it clear that she cannot wrestle while being in this state, but this could lead to her hopefully snapping at some point and showing her true colors.

Cross has proved what she is capable of and deserves a push for her recent work.

