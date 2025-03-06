  • home icon
  WWE name has been removed from the roster suddenly

WWE name has been removed from the roster suddenly

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 01:30 GMT
A top name has been removed from the site (Credit: WWE.com)
A top name has been removed from the site (Image credit: WWE.com)

A WWE name has now been removed from the company's current roster page. The name is no longer on the website as well.

All of a sudden, host and presenter Greg Miller has been removed from the company's roster. Although he was listed on the site until now, that status has changed. He's nowhere to be seen on the roster or in the alumni section.

On top of that, his profile is currently not accessible on the site. On trying to access his profile, the message that the user does not have the authority to access the page appears.

The message can be seen below.

The message can be seen here (via: the company website)
The message can be seen here (via: the company website)

While his public page exists, it's not viewable.

Miller is known for his show This is Awesome on the WWE Network, where he talked about what he found impressive about the company. He has been a host since 2022, but it appears that the status may be changing.

He has also been a host in the gaming world and a voice actor in several video games. It remains to be seen what's next for him at this time.

Edited by Angana Roy
