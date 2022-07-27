"Respect is earned around here"- Paul Heyman's brutal insult to a WWE host about upcoming show

WWE manager Paul Heyman viciously responded to Greg Miller about his upcoming WWE series, This is Awesome.

Heyman is arguably one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling. He started his career in World Wrestling Entertainment as a commentator and writer before moving on to an on-screen role. He has since managed the likes of Brock Lesnar and CM Punk and is currently the Special Counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Following the announcement of the new series, Miller jokingly expressed that he didn't receive any congratulatory messages from the famous manager. He then ended the statement by stating that this business is all about respect.

In response to the tweet, Heyman didn't hold back on his words. He stated that he hoped the show would be canceled and that in this business, respect is earned.

"@GameOverGreggy I hope they cancel your show based on the ignorant douchebaggery you display w/ this self-absorbed, ill-timed tweet and the people you include in your little publicity stunt who have far bigger items on their list to address. #Respect is earned around here."

Check out the exchange here:

This is Awesome is a show hosted by Greg Miller and other superstars that will feature a series of moments that made fans chant, "this is awesome." The show will premiere on Friday, July 29.

WWE fans gave their takes on Paul Heyman's response

Heyman has a colorful personality and is notorious for going off-script every now and then.

One fan wondered if the response he gave to Miller was genuine or was just part of a bit:

Jake Hefner @HefNerdy @HeymanHustle @GameOverGreggy ...I can't tell if this is a bit or if Greg actually stepped in something here... @HeymanHustle @GameOverGreggy ...I can't tell if this is a bit or if Greg actually stepped in something here...

Meanwhile, the response was so brutal that most fans were speechless and were only able to reply using GIFs:

One fan expressed that they wanted to experience the moment and that Greg Miller was "living the dream":

Heyman also referenced Vince McMahon's departure from WWE in a promo during the latest episode of RAW.

Do you think Paul Heyman cuts the best promos in wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

