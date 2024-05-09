WWE name sends emotional message after being removed from SmackDown; has new destination again for first time in 5 years

A WWE name who has been moved from his place on SmackDown has sent a message on social media. He also has a new destination after five years, changing things completely within the structure of the company.

In a change within the company, there is some shuffling going on. Mike Rome is being moved from the SmackDown roster and instead will be the NXT ring announcer going forward. Meanwhile, Alicia Taylor will be going up the main roster, where she will become the new SmackDown ring announcer.

The two are essentially trading places two weeks after the 2024 Draft. Shawn Michaels bid an emotional farewell to Taylor on what was her final night on NXT.

Meanwhile, Mike Rome has now addressed the change with an emotional message. Far from being sad about it, he's delighted, recalling the time he spent on the Black and Yellow brand and how he got his start there before moving to RAW eventually.

"@wwenxt was a massive part of my life from 2016 -2018 (even though I moved to #wweraw during 2016). With all the changes in my life in 2024 I’m beyond excited to be near my home in #Orlando more, and to rep the black and gold again! #

The star is now heading back to NXT five years after he initially left.

Mike Rome had a long time in NXT before the change to the WWE main roster

Before becoming the main roster ring announcer, Mike Rome worked in NXT for a long time. He appeared in the company after having been signed with work experience as a Nickelodeon emcee. He worked for the company between 2016 to 2019.

Eventually, he left the brand to head to RAW, where he remained for just under four years between 2019 and 2023. Finally, he moved to SmackDown after the 2023 Draft, with Samantha Irvin coming to RAW.

Now, it's full circle for him, as after eight years, he's finally heading back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback