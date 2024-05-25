During Randy Orton's King of the Ring semi-final match, a WWE name took a shot at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. This happened in the final match on SmackDown and it was noticed.

For those unaware, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been in hot water for some time now. His team's form has been below expectations and despite securing an FA Cup final spot, there is major speculation about his future. It was reported by Gianluca Di Marzio that Manchester United is set to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of whether the team wins the FA Cup or not. Many are speculating about the Dutch's future and now Wade Barrett has jumped on the bandwagon.

Another man whose job is at risk is WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

During the entrance of Tama Tonga in his match against Randy Orton, commentator Wade Barrett drew comparisons between Heyman and Ten Hag, asking how long they're going to have their job.

It was a big shot taken and a reference to the fact that Paul Heyman has virtually no control over what goes on in The Bloodline anymore.

Every week, Heyman seems to be perplexed over the decision-making of Solo Sikoa, who has been in charge of The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. Heyman watched Randy Orton defeat Tama Tonga to advance to the King of the Ring finals.

As a result, there will be no Bloodline on night 2 in Jeddah. For Manchester United fans, they could be seeing the end of the Erik ten Hag era as soon as May 25.

