Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set to sack Erik ten Hag; club backed to target Benjamin Sesko, and more - May 23, 2024

Manchester United face Manchester City at the Wembley on Saturday, May 25, in the FA Cup final. The Red Devils will be eager to lift the trophy to salvage a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag could be sacked this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been backed to target RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 23, 2024:

Manchester United set to sack Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will part ways with Erik ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to esteemed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Dutch manager has struggled in his second season at Old Trafford, so his future at the club remains up in the air. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League, and minority owners INEOS are apparently considering a change at the helm of matters ahead of the new campaign.

Sharing the news on his website, Di Marzio named Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna and former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino as potential replacements.

“McKenna is the man of the moment in the football world, in the world of coaches, because he is doing great at Ipswich Town. He is the number one choice at Brighton & Hove Albion to succeed Roberto De Zerbi, but he has also already spoken to Manchester United,” wrote Di Marzio.

He continued:

“Manchester United will also be looking for a new coach and their targets are McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino. If he (McKenna) goes to Chelsea, United will go for Pochettino. But what is certain: they are saying goodbye to Ten Hag."

Pochettino bid adieu to the Blues earlier this week after an underwhelming stint at Stamford Bridge despite finishing sixth with five consecutive league wins.

Red Devils backed to target Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko

Manchester United are likely to target Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Slovenian striker has been in red-hot form this season for RB Leipzig, scoring 18 goals and setting up two in 42 outings across competitions. Sesko is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that the 20-year-old's £55 million release clause makes him an attractive option this year.

"The Benjamin Sesko release clause has now been confirmed, and the fact there has been no further rise is good news for top Premier League clubs interested in him.

"At £55 million, he represents very good value in the market compared to other players like Gyokeres, Osimhen or Isak, and it is because of that price-point that there will be a temptation for clubs to go for him now," said Jones.

Jones added that Arsenal and Chelsea also have their eyes on Sesko.

"His goals record is very good, he’s attainable, and at this price and at his age there is scope to make money on him further down the road if he continues to improve as expected.

"He’s a brilliant player, and Arsenal and Chelsea both have plenty of detail on him in case they decide to go for him," said Jones.

He continued:

"My hunch is he’s not the top target for either, but good yet be a very tempting one to turn to. And I’m still not totally convinced Man United won’t have an eye on this."

The Red Devils are likely to target attacking additions this summer following the current crop's struggles in front of goal.

Manchester United leading Michael Olise race

Michael Olise

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Michael Olise this summer, according to Football Transfers.

The French forward has caught the eye with Crystal Palace this season, registering 10 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions. Olise reportedly has a €70 million release clause in his contract and is also being eyed by Newcastle United.

However, the 22-year-old prefers a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are looking for a new right-forward this summer, with Antony likely to be on his way. The Brazilian forward has been a disappointment since arriving from Ajax in 2022, so the Premier League giants want Olise to take his place.