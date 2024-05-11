WWE name whose contract expired getting a special weekend

A WWE name whose contract recently expired is getting a memorable weekend. This name is a legend in the wrestling business.

Jerry Lawler was a legend in the Memphis wrestling scene before joining WWE. When he joined the Stamford-based promotion, he was already established. Toward the end of his in-ring career, Lawler moved to the commentary team, where he formed a legendary partnership with Jim Ross for several years. Lawler continued as a commentator for several years.

The Hall of Famer also suffered many health scares in his life. He had a heart attack during an episode of RAW and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Jerry Lawler was contracted to the the Stamford-based company until his contract expired earlier this year. It should be noted that he is still under a Legends contract with the promotion. Currently, The King is in Evansville, where he is being celebrated by several wrestling legends, including Mick Foley and Jimmy Hart.

Expand Tweet

Booker T was surprised by Jerry Lawler's WWE contract expiration

Jerry Lawler was part of the WWE roster for several years, so it's almost hard to imagine him not being with the company. However, given his various health issues, especially after he suffered a stroke last year, it is probably best for him to stay at home. One of the people surprised by Lawler's contract expiry is Booker T.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned how Lawler has been involved in the Stamford-based promotion for so long, but he also acknowledged that the landscape is changing.

"I didn't see that coming, just because he's been a part of the fabric of WWE for so long," Booker said. "That's just evolution, I think. That's just change. That's something that's gonna happen for just about all of us, of course, but I just feel like probably with the changing of the guard, it probably a little bit sooner than it would've happened." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Expand Tweet

Seeing a legend like Jerry Lawler get his flowers after several years in the business is good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback